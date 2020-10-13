Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $104.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $90.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s current price.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

HAS traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.82. 4,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,346. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $123.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,592,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505,891 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,203,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,206,000 after purchasing an additional 373,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 887,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,496,000 after purchasing an additional 321,437 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 572,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 313,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 862,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,639,000 after purchasing an additional 254,927 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

