HashBX (HBX) Price Tops $0.0028

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. HashBX has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $105.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HashBX has traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar. One HashBX coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bitibu and Instant Bitex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.14 or 0.04792276 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00053483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00031892 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io.

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Bitibu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.