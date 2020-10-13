HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Receives $18.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBT shares. BidaskClub upgraded HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 10,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 29,453 shares of company stock worth $357,957.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 89.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HBT Financial by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 810.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $345.96 million and a P/E ratio of 6.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

