HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.73.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $46.39 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,794,049.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.