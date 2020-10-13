Head to Head Analysis: Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) & Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR)

Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comstock Mining and Corvus Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Mining $180,000.00 214.30 -$3.81 million ($0.20) -5.60 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -30.10

Comstock Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Comstock Mining has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Mining and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Mining 28.94% 0.28% 0.14% Corvus Gold N/A -77.25% -73.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Comstock Mining and Corvus Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Comstock Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Comstock Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Comstock Mining beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Mining

Comstock Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Nevada. It operates through two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts. It primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Dayton and Lucerne resource areas. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel, including 19 leasable rooms, 4 cottages, a bar, and a restaurant; 225 acre Daney Ranch property in Dayton, Nevada; and 98-acre industrial park and senior water rights in Silver Springs, Nevada. Comstock Mining Inc. has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim, treat, and remediate mercury from tailings and industrial effluents. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

