Head-To-Head Comparison: Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) versus Chipotle Mexican Grill (NASDAQ:CMG)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million 1.93 $1.46 million $0.27 55.19 Chipotle Mexican Grill $5.59 billion 6.53 $350.16 million $14.05 92.87

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA -16.43% -16.12% -8.85% Chipotle Mexican Grill 4.55% 17.24% 5.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kura Sushi USA and Chipotle Mexican Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 1 1 6 0 2.63 Chipotle Mexican Grill 0 17 16 1 2.53

Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus target price of $1,184.81, indicating a potential downside of 9.20%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Kura Sushi USA on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. It operates 24 restaurants in five states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

