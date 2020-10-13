Head-To-Head Comparison: Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) and India Globalization Capital (OTCMKTS:IGC)

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) and India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of India Globalization Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 46.8% of Surge Components shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of India Globalization Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Surge Components and India Globalization Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surge Components 2.38% 7.97% 5.19% India Globalization Capital -259.99% -25.02% -23.19%

Risk & Volatility

Surge Components has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, India Globalization Capital has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Surge Components and India Globalization Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surge Components 0 0 0 0 N/A India Globalization Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surge Components and India Globalization Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surge Components $32.49 million 0.21 $2.04 million N/A N/A India Globalization Capital $4.07 million 14.58 -$7.32 million N/A N/A

Surge Components has higher revenue and earnings than India Globalization Capital.

Summary

Surge Components beats India Globalization Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. The company also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. Its products are used in the electronic circuitry of various products, including automobiles, telecomm, audio, cellular telephones, computers, consumer electronics, garage door openers, household appliances, power supplies, and security equipment. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in the United States, Canada, China and other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. Surge Components, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc. purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. The company also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as Hyalolex for the treatment of patients from anxiety, agitation, dementia, depression, and sleep disorder diseases; and Serosapse for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. In addition, it offers offer extraction, distillation, tolling, and white labeling services under the Holi Hemp brand; and hemp crude extracts, hemp isolates, and hemp distillates. The company operates in the United States, India, and Hong Kong. India Globalization Capital, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

