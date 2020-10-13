Head-To-Head Contrast: Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) versus FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) and Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares alerts:

This table compares FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares and Ballantyne Strong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares 6.17% 6.60% 4.08% Ballantyne Strong -12.43% -27.58% -11.72%

Volatility & Risk

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballantyne Strong has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares and Ballantyne Strong, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ballantyne Strong 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Ballantyne Strong shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Ballantyne Strong shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares and Ballantyne Strong’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares $21.26 billion 0.95 $1.15 billion $2.81 17.56 Ballantyne Strong $62.55 million 0.38 -$10.10 million N/A N/A

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has higher revenue and earnings than Ballantyne Strong.

Summary

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares beats Ballantyne Strong on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services. The company also provides healthcare products, such as digital X-ray imaging and diagnostic systems, digital mammography systems, medical-use picture archiving and communications systems, dry imaging films/dry imagers, X-ray films, digital endoscopes, low-molecular pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceuticals, functional cosmetics, and nutritional supplement products. In addition, it offers graphic systems, including computer-to-plate plates and plate setters, industrial inkjet printers and inks, and industrial inkjet printer heads; flat panel display materials, such as protective films for polarizers, WV films for expanding viewing angles, and transfer films; recording media comprising data cartridges and professional-use videotape products; and industrial products that include electronic materials/photoresist products, pressure/heat measurement films, and non-destructive testing systems. Further, the company provides office products, such as color/monochrome digital multifunction devices and DocuWorks document handling software; color/monochrome office printers; and consumables, as well as on-demand publishing and computer printing systems, and document outsourcing services. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events. It also provides digital projection equipment installations and after-sale maintenance and network support services to the entertainment industry. In addition, this segment distributes projectors, servers, audio systems, and other third-party products, including library management systems, lenses, and lamps. The company sells screen systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators; and provides technical services directly to theater owners and other entertainment-related markets, and through dealers or value added reseller networks. The Convergent segment delivers digital signage solutions and related services primarily to retail, banking, healthcare, and Digital-Out-Of-Home advertising network operators. Its Digital Signage as a Service platform provides an end-to-end solution, including hardware, software, content development and distribution, network monitoring, support, and field maintenance services. The Strong Outdoor segment provides outdoor advertising and marketing to advertising agencies and corporate accounts, primarily in New York City. It offers out-of-home advertising services on taxicabs; and sells advertising to corporate media buyers and advertising agencies for display on vinyl printed signs. Ballantyne Strong, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.