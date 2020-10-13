Head-To-Head Contrast: Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) and New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

This table compares New Jersey Resources and Cheniere Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Resources 8.30% 9.43% 3.37% Cheniere Energy Partners 21.29% 191.18% 7.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of New Jersey Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of New Jersey Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Jersey Resources and Cheniere Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Resources $2.59 billion 1.07 $169.51 million $1.95 14.80 Cheniere Energy Partners $6.84 billion 2.51 $1.18 billion $2.25 15.78

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than New Jersey Resources. New Jersey Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheniere Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

New Jersey Resources has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

New Jersey Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. New Jersey Resources pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 114.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Jersey Resources has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Cheniere Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for New Jersey Resources and Cheniere Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Resources 1 2 1 0 2.00 Cheniere Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.12%. Given New Jersey Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New Jersey Resources is more favorable than Cheniere Energy Partners.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats New Jersey Resources on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in commercial and residential solar projects located in New Jersey; and onshore wind projects. The Energy Services segment provides unregulated wholesale energy management services to other energy companies and natural gas producers, as well as maintains and transacts a portfolio of physical assets consisting of natural gas storage and transportation contracts in the United States and Canada. The Midstream segment invests in natural gas transportation and storage facilities. The company offers heating, ventilation, and cooling services; holds commercial real estate properties; and provides solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services, as well as engages in the water appliance sale, installation, and servicing activities. New Jersey Resources Corporation was founded in 1922 and is based in Wall, New Jersey.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.