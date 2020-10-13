Head to Head Contrast: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) & Life Storage (NASDAQ:LSI)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

75.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Life Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Diversified Healthcare Trust and Life Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 2 4 1 0 1.86 Life Storage 0 4 6 0 2.60

Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.18%. Life Storage has a consensus price target of $110.20, suggesting a potential downside of 3.22%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Life Storage.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Life Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.04 billion 0.84 -$88.23 million $1.31 2.82 Life Storage $574.74 million 9.30 $258.70 million $5.62 20.26

Life Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Life Storage has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -7.14% -3.33% -1.41% Life Storage 43.67% 12.00% 6.01%

Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Life Storage pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diversified Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Life Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Life Storage beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000-plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.