Head to Head Contrast: Golden Star Resources (GSS) & Its Competitors

Golden Star Resources (NYSE: GSS) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Golden Star Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Golden Star Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Star Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Golden Star Resources Competitors 731 2805 2595 93 2.33

Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus target price of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 58.33%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 15.04%. Given Golden Star Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Golden Star Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Golden Star Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Golden Star Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Star Resources has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Star Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Star Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Star Resources -16.59% -176.24% 5.50% Golden Star Resources Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Star Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Star Resources $264.74 million -$67.43 million 28.13 Golden Star Resources Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 15.32

Golden Star Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Golden Star Resources. Golden Star Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Golden Star Resources rivals beat Golden Star Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds and manages interests in various gold exploration properties in Ghana and Brazil. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

