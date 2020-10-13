Head-To-Head Contrast: JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) and BIQI International (OTCMKTS:BIQIF)

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) and BIQI International (OTCMKTS:BIQIF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares JBS S A/S and BIQI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBS S A/S -0.05% 18.89% 4.67% BIQI International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of JBS S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of BIQI International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

JBS S A/S has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIQI International has a beta of 3.58, indicating that its share price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for JBS S A/S and BIQI International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBS S A/S 1 0 0 0 1.00 BIQI International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JBS S A/S and BIQI International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBS S A/S $49.70 billion 0.19 $1.54 billion N/A N/A BIQI International $27.00 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

JBS S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than BIQI International.

Summary

JBS S A/S beats BIQI International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

JBS S A/S Company Profile

JBS S.A., a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power. In addition, it is involved in tallow, palm oil, caustic soda, stearin, transportation, dog biscuits, hygiene and personal care, and sausage casings business; the operation of distribution centers and harbors; and the provision of cattle fattening, transportation, logistics, warehousing, and waste management and recycling services. Further, the company trades in cooked frozen meat; and operates Mercado da Carne store that provides beef and related items. It offers its products under the 1953, Doriana, Friboi, Massa Leve, Maturatta, Seara, Seara Gourmet, Swift, Angus Friboi, Anglo, Big Frango, Bordon, Confiança, delicate, Do Chef, Frangosul, Frigor Hans, LeBon, Reserva Friboi, Rezende, 1855, 5 Star, Aspen Ridge, Plumrose, Gold'n Plump, Just Bared Chicken, La Herencia, Moy Park, Pilgrim's, Primo, Rigamonti, and Swift Black. The company was formerly known as Friboi Ltda. JBS S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

BIQI International Company Profile

BIQI International Holding Corporation engages in the energy, health, and other investment activities. The company was formerly known as Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. and changed its name to BIQI International Holding Corporation in January 2019. BIQI International Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

