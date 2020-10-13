Head to Head Contrast: Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) & PBF Logistics (NASDAQ:PBFX)

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) and Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PBF Logistics and Noble Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PBF Logistics 36.88% 122.28% 13.62% Noble Midstream Partners 18.95% 20.39% 8.55%

Risk & Volatility

PBF Logistics has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.68, indicating that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PBF Logistics pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Noble Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. PBF Logistics pays out 60.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Noble Midstream Partners pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PBF Logistics has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PBF Logistics is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of PBF Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Noble Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of PBF Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PBF Logistics and Noble Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PBF Logistics $340.21 million 1.61 $100.29 million $1.99 4.41 Noble Midstream Partners $703.80 million 1.10 $160.00 million $3.08 2.77

Noble Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than PBF Logistics. Noble Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PBF Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PBF Logistics and Noble Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PBF Logistics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Noble Midstream Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00

PBF Logistics currently has a consensus price target of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 49.66%. Noble Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.21%. Given PBF Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PBF Logistics is more favorable than Noble Midstream Partners.

Summary

PBF Logistics beats Noble Midstream Partners on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee. It engages in the receiving, handling, storage, and transferring of crude oil, refined products, natural gas, and intermediates. PBF Logistics GP LLC serves as the general partner of PBF Logistics LP. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. PBF Logistics LP is a subsidiary of PBF Energy Inc.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. It operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Noble Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of Noble Energy, Inc.

