Head-To-Head Review: eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) & Ichor (NYSE:ICHR)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and eMagin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 2.43% 14.92% 5.98% eMagin -15.90% -18.45% -10.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ichor and eMagin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $620.84 million 0.98 $10.73 million $0.95 27.84 eMagin $26.73 million 3.00 -$4.30 million ($0.09) -13.22

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than eMagin. eMagin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ichor has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eMagin has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ichor and eMagin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 1 6 0 2.86 eMagin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ichor presently has a consensus target price of $36.29, suggesting a potential upside of 37.19%. Given Ichor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than eMagin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of eMagin shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Ichor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of eMagin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ichor beats eMagin on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company operates in the United States, Europe, Singapore, and internationally. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles. It serves OEMs in the military, aviation, and consumer market sectors. The company sells its products directly in North America, Asia, and Europe; and through distributors in Asia and South Korea. eMagin Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

