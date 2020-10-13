Head-To-Head Review: Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and Butler National (NYSE:BUKS)

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Butler National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 5.96 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -30.86 Butler National $65.87 million 0.56 $4.23 million N/A N/A

Butler National has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and Butler National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 1 0 2.50 Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus price target of $195.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.03%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than Butler National.

Volatility and Risk

Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Butler National has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Butler National shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Butler National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Butler National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports -11.57% -4.21% -2.36% Butler National 3.49% 5.62% 2.25%

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications, which include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, intelligence surveillance reconaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment also manufactures, sells, and services electronics upgrades for classic weapon control systems that are used on military aircraft and vehicles; and sells, installs, and repairs avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems, as well as troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. The Professional Services segment manages Boot Hill Casino and Resort, a gaming facility, as well as related dining and entertainment facilities in Dodge City, Kansas; and The Stables Casino. This segment also provides architectural services, such as commercial and industrial building design, and engineering services. The company also acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets. It serves the aviation industry, including owners and operators of single-engine commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft. Butler National Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

