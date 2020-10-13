Head-To-Head Review: Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) vs. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum -112.30% 17.17% 6.24% Northern Oil and Gas 40.47% 16.23% 4.93%

Volatility and Risk

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.54, suggesting that its share price is 354% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Laredo Petroleum and Northern Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 2 2 6 0 2.40 Northern Oil and Gas 0 0 2 0 3.00

Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $43.80, suggesting a potential upside of 355.30%. Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.78%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Northern Oil and Gas.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Northern Oil and Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $837.28 million 0.14 -$342.46 million $14.80 0.65 Northern Oil and Gas $472.40 million 0.51 -$76.32 million $3.10 1.75

Northern Oil and Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Laredo Petroleum. Laredo Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Oil and Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Northern Oil and Gas on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2018, it had assembled 120,617 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 238,167 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. As of December 31, 2019, it owned working interests in 6,156 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 163.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

