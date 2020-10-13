Head-To-Head Survey: All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) versus Manchester United (OTCMKTS:MANU)

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get All For One Media alerts:

This table compares All For One Media and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All For One Media N/A N/A N/A Manchester United -1.58% 0.20% 0.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares All For One Media and Manchester United’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All For One Media $10,000.00 14.13 -$7.11 million N/A N/A Manchester United $830.29 million 0.71 $24.43 million $0.32 45.16

Manchester United has higher revenue and earnings than All For One Media.

Risk and Volatility

All For One Media has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Manchester United has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for All For One Media and Manchester United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Manchester United 0 0 1 0 3.00

Manchester United has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.57%. Given Manchester United’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manchester United is more favorable than All For One Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of Manchester United shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of All For One Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Manchester United beats All For One Media on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. It primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, the company offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application in 167 territories; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,989 seats. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. Manchester United plc is a subsidiary of Red Football LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for All For One Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for All For One Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.