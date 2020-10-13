Head to Head Survey: Aphria (APHA) vs. Its Competitors

Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Aphria to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -14.89% -2.05% -1.47% Aphria Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aphria and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 136 360 409 14 2.33

Aphria presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 143.33%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 82.17%. Given Aphria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aphria and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million -$63.21 million -106.17 Aphria Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million -1.83

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Aphria has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s competitors have a beta of 2.56, indicating that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aphria beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

