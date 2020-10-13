Head to Head Survey: (DEN) (DEN) & Its Peers

(DEN) (NYSE: DEN) is one of 231 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare (DEN) to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get (DEN) alerts:

This table compares (DEN) and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio (DEN) $1.27 billion $216.96 million 42.23 (DEN) Competitors $8.54 billion $422.97 million 6.60

(DEN)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than (DEN). (DEN) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for (DEN) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (DEN) 0 0 2 0 3.00 (DEN) Competitors 2700 9926 13489 444 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 76.45%. Given (DEN)’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe (DEN) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.3% of (DEN) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of (DEN) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares (DEN) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (DEN) -53.49% -46.09% -12.86% (DEN) Competitors -93.63% 42.67% -0.54%

Summary

(DEN) competitors beat (DEN) on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

(DEN) Company Profile

There is no company description available for DENBURY ORD.

Receive News & Ratings for (DEN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (DEN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.