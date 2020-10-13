Head-To-Head Survey: Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) and Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMESQ)

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) and Emerge Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EMESQ) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Martin Marietta Materials and Emerge Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Marietta Materials $4.74 billion 3.55 $611.90 million $9.74 27.74 Emerge Energy Services $313.59 million 0.00 -$128.54 million N/A N/A

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Emerge Energy Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Martin Marietta Materials and Emerge Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Marietta Materials 13.12% 11.62% 6.07% Emerge Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Martin Marietta Materials and Emerge Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Marietta Materials 0 6 12 0 2.67 Emerge Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus price target of $242.83, indicating a potential downside of 10.12%. Given Martin Marietta Materials’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Martin Marietta Materials is more favorable than Emerge Energy Services.

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats Emerge Energy Services on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also manufactures and markets magnesia-based chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for customers in the steel and mining industries, as well as provides road paving construction services. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP is engaged in owning, operation, acquisition and development of energy service assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two business segments: sand and fuel processing and distribution. Emerge Energy Services LP is based in Southlake, Texas.

