Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $190.97 million and approximately $29.74 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00266659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00097817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00036830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.01479385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001299 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,828,386 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

