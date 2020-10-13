Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HLIO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $118,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545 shares of company stock valued at $268,236 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,875 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,059,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 656,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after buying an additional 157,714 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 103.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 577,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 293,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

