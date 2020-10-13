Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HFG. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.39 ($62.81).

ETR HFG opened at €47.60 ($56.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.07. Hellofresh has a 1-year low of €13.28 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of €53.35 ($62.76).

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

