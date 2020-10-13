Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Shares Gap Down to $872.00

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $872.00, but opened at $842.00. Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $878.24, with a volume of 13,525 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 867.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 785.61. The company has a market cap of $68.64 million and a PE ratio of 868.00.

Get Henderson Opportunities Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3,300.00%.

About Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT)

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.