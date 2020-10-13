Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €85.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €85.36 ($100.42).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €92.42 ($108.73) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €82.76.

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

