Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 14th. Analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.81 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCCI. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.