HeroNode (HER) Market Cap Tops $71,494.82

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, LBank, Bibox and Token Store. HeroNode has a market cap of $71,494.82 and $79.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HeroNode has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HeroNode alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00269920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00097770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.01495693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00155276 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node.

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox, Token Store and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.