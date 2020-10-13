Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

HCHDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded Hochschild Mining to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

HCHDF opened at $3.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

