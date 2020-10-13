Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.8% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $286.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.27. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

