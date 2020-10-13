Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

NYSE:HD opened at $286.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.27. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $308.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

