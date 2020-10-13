Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 26.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 31.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $286.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $308.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.