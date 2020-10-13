Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.2% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $286.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.27. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

