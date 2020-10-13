Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON stock opened at $175.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

