Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s previous close.

HON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

HON stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.04. 6,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,857. The firm has a market cap of $123.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.22. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 409.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

