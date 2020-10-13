Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Horizon North Logistics in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$76.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$96.03 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.60 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Horizon North Logistics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of HNL stock opened at C$5.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.08 million and a PE ratio of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Horizon North Logistics has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$6.50.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

