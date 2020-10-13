Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a peer perform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of HLI opened at $63.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 17.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,425,000 after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 22.2% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

