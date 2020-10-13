HSBC’s (HSBA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 397.81 ($5.20).

HSBA opened at GBX 307.75 ($4.02) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 313.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 370.91. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 617.60 ($8.07).

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 51,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

