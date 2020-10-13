Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 157 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3,541.7% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,569.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,528.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1,427.95. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,067.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,698.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

