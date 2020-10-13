Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 17,961 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 145.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 3.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Colliers Secur. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

CIEN opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $108,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $135,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,145 shares of company stock worth $5,744,238. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.