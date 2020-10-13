Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 957 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6,236.4% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,545 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,430,103 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $390,590,000 after acquiring an additional 55,941 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $347,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $243,431,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 32.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $223,653,000 after purchasing an additional 146,320 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $352.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Illumina’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.65.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,933 shares in the company, valued at $90,546,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total transaction of $46,607.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,008.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,514,970. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

