Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,609 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

