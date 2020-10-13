Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.6% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 158,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 202,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

NYSE VZ opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.