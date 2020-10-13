Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.7% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8,219.4% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 135,939 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,834,000 after buying an additional 134,305 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Totem Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $13,233,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $569.04 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $516.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.13. The company has a market capitalization of $351.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.