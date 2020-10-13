Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $274,000.

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

