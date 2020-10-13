Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.57 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after buying an additional 15,843,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,926,989,000 after acquiring an additional 705,208 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627,102 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Oracle by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,454,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $577,844,000 after purchasing an additional 378,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

