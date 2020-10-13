Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,170 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CSX by 4,203.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 120,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 117,827 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $8,056,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,590,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in CSX by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

