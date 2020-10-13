Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,089 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.32.

NYSE:JPM opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.61. The company has a market cap of $312.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

