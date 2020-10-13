Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,654 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

PG opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $359.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.66.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

