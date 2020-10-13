Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 262 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.5% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $376.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $380.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.