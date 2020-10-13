Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 608 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ResMed by 52.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 753.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total value of $492,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,703,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $202,101.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,011 shares of company stock worth $4,666,674. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $177.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.14. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

